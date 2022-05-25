Rapid development of downtown Colorado Springs continues, recently seen in the addition of an upscale rooftop restaurant that boasts wraparound mountain views from the 8th floor of a brand new hotel on Tejon Street.
Lumen8 Rooftop Social greets patrons with a bright and modern atmosphere, featuring an indoor bar and dining area, as well as a large and inviting outdoor lounge space.
When it comes to the menu, expect to find an upscale mix of steak, seafood, salads, and more, along with a creative and seasonal cocktail menu that features a number of unique creations.
Found on top of Marriot's dual-branded 'Springhill Suites by Marriot' and 'Element by Westin' hotel (located on Tejon and Costilla), Lumen8 Rooftop Social opens June 1.
The opening of Lumen8 follows a trend of new dining spots popping up in downtown Colorado Springs, with other recent openings including The Well – a 'bar-meets-food court-meets-coffee shop' establishment – and White Pie, a pizzeria with a large outdoor patio space that's open year-round.
(1) comment
It is refreshing to see these new offerings in the Springs. It's unfortunate that the "old" money in this city has not taken the risks necessary for this type of growth. We have a river running through the city that could be used for such opportunities. Pueblo has done a fine job with the resources they have in developing a riverfront. Denver has developed some of their riverfront, part of it has a "beach". With great attendance during the warmer months.
Colorado Springs? We have homeless camps utilizing large swaths of riverfront. I personally know two unrelated women who attempted to use the bike path along this waterfront. Each of them have stories of being accosted by vagrants. One of them was near the power plant area and he other one was near the Bijou area. Very sad.
