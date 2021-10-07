When news broke about a 20-year-old woman that was severely burnt after entering a geothermal hot spring at Yellowstone National Park to rescue her dog, many were left wondering what the extent of the woman's injuries were and whether or not the dog survived.
An update to the story was recently posted on a GoFundMe page, set-up by a family member of the injured woman.
Identified as Ladonna (Laiha) Slayton, the woman reportedly has burns on 91 percent of her body, about half of which are 3rd-degree burns and half of which are 2nd-degree burns. This was the result of being exposed to the reported 190-degree Fahrenheit water. She is currently in a coma (likely medical-induced, though not specified in the report) and will likely remain in that situation for two to three weeks, likely staying in the hospital for an extended time after that.
The dog did not survive the incident.
The woman's father also faced burns on his foot that were sustained as he was pulling the woman out of the water.
Additional information and updates can be found on the GoFundMe page here, which has currently raised around $33,800 of a $45,000 goal.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.