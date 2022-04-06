A quick response by firefighting crews in Boulder County on April 6 likely stopped a major blaze from taking place. The fire sparked during red flag conditions, with strong winds and low relative humidity.
The active portion of a fire that was described as a blaze with 'high growth potential' has been put out, according to a tweet published by Boulder Fire-Rescue close to 5 PM – roughly one hour after news of the wildfire started to break.
Images show that the fire, dubbed the North Shanahan Ridge Fire, took place near the burn scar of the NCAR fire. It was last reported at about an acre in size.
The new fire is further south than the NCAR burn scar #NCARfire #Boulder #fire pic.twitter.com/NdFToGezvM— SpencerDispenser (@spencerdispense) April 6, 2022
Crews are now working to ensure that an effective perimeter around the fire has been created and are dousing hot spots with water.
Thanks goes out to emergency response crews for their quick response.
Trails were closed in the area as a result of the blaze. The area should continue to be avoided as crews mop up the scene.
Additional information can be found on the Boulder Fire-Rescue Twitter page.
