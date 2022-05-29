Two injured climbers have been found at the site of an avalanche and rockfall on Mount Meeker in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), according to park officials.
The slide occurred at around 9 AM on Sunday morning near the Dreamweaver Couloir. Several climbers in the area witnessed it, and reported that at least three climbers may have been involved, a news release from RMNP said.
Crews from the Rocky Mountain National Park's Search and Rescue Team responded to the scene. According to the release, a female climber was found first with minor injuries. She remained on the scene.
The first male was then located with severe injuries. Due to the extent of his injuries, the crew called for a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate him via a hoist operation, the release said.
"This occurred at approximately 2 p.m. when there was a brief weather window. Rocky Mountain Rescue assisted with the helicopter hoist operations. The man was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows, transferred to Northern Colorado Med Evac air ambulance and then flown to Medical Center of the Rockies," officials reported.
The second male climber is still missing, and a search mission is still being carried out.
"Rescue teams are working in terrain above 11,500 feet and are experiencing winter like weather conditions," the release said.
This is a developing story.
