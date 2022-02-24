Eighteen days after his van was stolen during an Instacart delivery in Denver, Bryan Parks is still looking for his 9-year-old Pitbull. The dog, named Zuri, was inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
According to the 'Help Find Zuri' Facebook group, the van has since been located.
"Zuri was not there, she could have been let out of the car in the area, or taken with things stolen from the van. I can’t say which is more likely because she could honestly be anywhere," group admin Madison Michele said in a post.
The van had apparently been parked in the same place for around five days before it was reported, according to Michele.
"No one caught it. Plenty of us had been within feet. The car was given a ticket last night, which obviously was unnoticed by the authorities no matter how hard we tried to stress the importance," she said.
Parks is offering a $2,000 'no questions asked' reward for the safe return of his pet. Anyone who may find Zuri is asked to drop her off at the Denver Animal Shelter, located at 1241 West Bayaud Avenue in Denver.
"She's a slow walker so most likely someone would be walking in front trying to get her to move faster. She would be uncomfortable in the snow or cold, lifting her feet up & down, limping, also shivering without a jacket," Parks said in a post.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives from the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
Bryan also stated that he can be contacted directly through the "Help Find Zuri" Facebook page. Bryan has also made a GoFundMe page to help with the effort.
