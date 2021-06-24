Multiple wildfires continue to grow in Colorado, already having burnt 24,576 acres of land. Here's a breakdown of what's burning and where:
Editor's Note: This article has been updated as of 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021. For the latest information, please visit Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov.
1. The Oil Springs Fire
Size: 11,933 acres
Previously reported size: 7,395 acres
Location: 20 miles south of Rangely, northwest Colorado
Containment: 0 percent
Cause: Lightning
Start Date: Friday June 18th, 2021 around 6:45 PM
Updates: Engine crews are working along Highway 139 Thursday to secure containment lines. On the south side of the fire, crews are making good progress working on containment lines from Highway 139 to the west.
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, all evacuations have been lifted. County roads 23, 103 and, 122 have also re-opened. Rio Blanco County will enact Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on Friday, June 25.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7569/
2. Sylvan Fire
Size: 3,752 acres
Previously reported size: 3,583 acres
Location: 16 miles south of Eagle, central Colorado
Containment: 0 percent
Cause: Suspected lightning, under investigation
Start: Sunday June 20th, 2021 around 03:15 PM
Updates: The blaze has hit Sylvan Lake State Park, which remains closed to the public. The fire has also crossed the Mount Thomas Trail as crews continue working on containment lines. It is expected that higher humidity will moderate fire behavior on Thursday. Despite a 50 percent chance of showers, dead and downed fuels are very dry and will continue to burn.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7562/
NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here
3. West Fire
Size: 3,401 acres
Previously reported size: 3,107 acres
Location: 80 miles northwest of Craig, northwest Colorado
Containment: 30 percent
Cause: Lightning
Start: Sunday June 20th, 2021 around 12:15 PM
Updates: The West Fire has crossed a state line, moving into southwest Wyoming. No structures are threatened at this time. Moffat County Road 72 is closed as a result. Crews will continue securing and strengthening fire lines on all sides of the fire.
Moffat and Rio Blanco County and all BLM lands within the Little Snake and White River Field Offices will begin Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Friday, June 25 at 12:01 a.m.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7574/
4. Muddy Slide Fire
Size: 4,056 acres
Previously reported size: 1,025 acres
Location: 20 miles west of Kremmling
Containment: 0 percent
Cause: Unknown
Start Date: Sunday June 20th, 2021 around 3:00 PM
Updates: Crews worked overnight fighting to save homes and other structures. Mandatory evacuation remains in place for residents on Routt County Road 16 between mile markers 12 and 21.
The evacuation shelter is located at the Soroco High School in Oak Creek. The Hayden Fairgrounds in Hayden is taking livestock and the Routt County Humane Society at 760 Critter Court in Steamboat Springs is taking pets, but you must call 970-879-1090 prior to heading over.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7566/
5. Trail Canyon Fire
Size: 881 acres
Previously reported size: 881 acres
Location: 10 miles northwest of Red Mesa
Containment: 90 percent
Cause: Lightning
Start Date: Friday, June 18th, 2021 around 5:18 PM
Updates: This blaze is currently burning in Ute Mountain Tribal lands in Montezuma County. Containment has increased in recent days.
More information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7557/
6. Wild Cow Fire
Size: 553 acres
Previously reported size: 248 acres
Location: South of Baxter Pass in Garfield County, northwest of Fruita
Containment: Unknown
Cause: Lightning Suspected
Start Date: Monday June 21st, 2021 around 4:30 PM
Updates: Cloud cover and higher humidity have contributed to moderate fire behavior, according to the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado. Aerial resources and ground crews will continue suppression efforts.
More Information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7575/
NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.