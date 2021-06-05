A hiker who was reported to be overdue from an overnight trip in Colorado was later found to be safe Saturday, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The 32-year-old man was reported to be overdue from an overnight hiking trip Wednesday in the area of Hessie and Fourth of July trailheads and was determined to have been located and safe Saturday.
Search teams determined there was a miscommunication between the hiker and his family, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
The search mission began late Friday and extended into Saturday until the Sheriff's Office was notified by the family that they were in contact with the hiker.
Always be sure to leave travel plans with someone outside your group when adventuring into Colorado's mountains.
Backcountry rescues are on the rise in Colorado, with call-outs for help doubling over the last two years.
By purchasing a CORSAR card or by making a donation, you can help reimburse search and rescue teams for costs, such as fuel and equipment, that are incurred while providing help to lost and injured hikers, mountain bikers, skiers, hunters, and more. Read more here about how you can help fund Search and Rescue efforts in Colorado.
