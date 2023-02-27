The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has released a tragic update in the search for a missing snowmobiler in Conejos County. The rider's body has been located and recovered.
According to a new report by CAIC, the snowmobiler was riding with four others on Saturday when an avalanche was triggered near the Red Lakes Trailhead (located near La Manga Pass).
The avalanche took place at an elevation of around 10,600 feet on a southeast facing slope of roughly 35 degrees, according to CAIC.
The group contacted the Conejos County Sheriff's Department, reporting that the victim had been caught and buried by the slide.
Crews from the Conejos County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Forest Service, and Conejos County Search and Rescue responded to the scene on Saturday evening, but were unable to locate the rider before nightfall.
"The searchers returned with more people, avalanche dog teams from the Wolf Creek Ski Area, forecasters from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, and many members of the local community on February 26. The search effort continued on February 27 with the aforementioned groups and additional help from CDOT, and search and rescue groups from Mineral, Rio Grand, and Alamosa counties," the report reads.
The rider's body was discovered at around midday on Monday.
This death is the seventh avalanche death in Colorado this season, and marks the third caused by avalanches that were triggered over the weekend.
Sincere condolences go out to those affected by this death.
"Avalanche danger will increase again on Tuesday as our next storm system nears. By Wednesday, you can expect very dangerous avalanche conditions to develop for portions of the Central and Southern Mountains," the center reports.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Bad week. Stay safe out there!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.