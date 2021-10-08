Officials have confirmed that the fire burning around the 19000 block of Birdseye View in Peyton has destroyed at least one home.
"The fire came in as a structure fire response but moved outside of that onto a grass area. There was what we call a crown fire, so the fire was traveling through the tree tops, but the aircraft over head reported that it is back down on the ground," Colorado Springs Fire Department Public Information officer Michael Smaldino said in a 3:30 P.M. safety brief.
The fire has grown to around 21 acres, and at least 10 homes are threatened in El Paso and Elbert counties.
Multiple people have been evacuated including several horses and dogs, as apart of a mandatory evacuation notice for anyone living in a two-mile radius to Birdseye View according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Since, a pre-evacuation notice has been issued for anyone living in an additional one-mile radius from the fire.
"In all reality to anyone that is in this area, even if you are just outside of that 3-mile radius it would be a good idea to at least get your stuff together. You might not be on prevacation yet but if we if we do have a wind shift or a significant wind event that happens that can change in a moments notice," Smaldino said.
21.6 acres— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 8, 2021
10 threatened in EPC & Elbert
1 structure burned
The Calhan Fairgrounds is open and available for all animals for evacuees.
Birdseye View is located in PEYTON, see map attached. It is the only Birdseye View listed in El Paso County. #BirdseyeFire https://t.co/LwgHeUBYKk pic.twitter.com/wEtiCWAu7U
Officials are asking residents to evacuate South, and call 9-1-1 if they are in immediate danger.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.