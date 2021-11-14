Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) crews are at the scene of a grass fire on the westside of Colorado Springs.
The fire was reported at around 2 PM off of King Street and West Tonka Avenue, according to CSFD.
Crews have since evacuated all structures on Friendship Lane, and stopped traffic on Mesa Road.
The cause of the fire is unclear.
The CSFD public information officer will be giving an update on the situation at 3:30 PM.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
Update
Evacuations have been lifted and the fire is contained, according to CSFD.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
