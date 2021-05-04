A black bear rescued during Sunday night's snowstorm by Colorado Parks and Wildlife has sadly passed away after battling hypothermia.
The 11-pound female yearling, initially thought to be a cub, was found abandoned, and near death on Ute Pass above Manitou Springs. A homeowner covered the bear with a box and contacted wildlife officials after it collapsed in their yard.
"It's the worst case of starvation in a bear I've ever seen," stated Frisco Creek manager Michael Sirochman.
Yearling bears normally weigh anywhere between 30 to 40 pounds, according to wildlife officials.
The yearling was transported three hours to Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Frisco Creek Wildlife Center in Del Norte, but sadly died despite warming and hydration efforts to save her life.
Officials shared the sad news on Twitter Tuesday, saying "we saved 3 cubs last year, but this bear was too far gone."
A yearling bear should weigh 30-40 pounds, said Michael Sirochman, @COParksWildlife rehab expert. He guessed it was orphaned last summer then struggled. Sadly it burned up all fat and muscle in hibernation. "We saved 3 cubs last year, but this bear was too far gone." (5/5)— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 4, 2021
"I take this real personal," added Sirochman. "I feel like I failed despite all our best efforts."
Editor's Note: If you find a cub or any other young animal that appears to be abandoned, do not pick it up. Instead please contact your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.
