Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) were able to relocate a 10-15-year-old female bear that they removed from a tree in Littleton, Colorado on Saturday night. 

The bear was captured by CPW after it spent most of the day sleeping in a tree near Colorado 470 and S. Platte Canyon Road, first reported last Wednesday. She had been seen enjoying apple and peaches from adjacent trees

Although the sow is considered old for a bear, according to CPW, she weighs around 200 pounds and is good condition. 

Wildlife officers relocated "to a more suitable habitat" Sunday morning. 

Colorado has an estimated population of between 17,000-20,000 black bears, according to CPW. Over the last two years the organization received 10,312 reports of bear sightings and conflicts statewide. Keeping food resources, especially garbage, out of reach of animals in an easy way to prevent human-bear encounters. 

