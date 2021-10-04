Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) were able to relocate a 10-15-year-old female bear that they removed from a tree in Littleton, Colorado on Saturday night.
Late Saturday night, wildlife officers removed a bear that was up a tree near W Coal Mine Ave & Wadsworth Blvd in @CityofLittleton. She was an old sow, estimated to be between 10-15 years old. Wildlife officers are relocating her to more suitable habitat this morning. pic.twitter.com/0f56GCHmfP— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 3, 2021
The bear was captured by CPW after it spent most of the day sleeping in a tree near Colorado 470 and S. Platte Canyon Road, first reported last Wednesday. She had been seen enjoying apple and peaches from adjacent trees.
Although the sow is considered old for a bear, according to CPW, she weighs around 200 pounds and is good condition.
Wildlife officers relocated "to a more suitable habitat" Sunday morning.
Wildlife officers release the bear that was relocated out of @CityofLittleton late Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/cByOKDAkvs— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 3, 2021
Colorado has an estimated population of between 17,000-20,000 black bears, according to CPW. Over the last two years the organization received 10,312 reports of bear sightings and conflicts statewide. Keeping food resources, especially garbage, out of reach of animals in an easy way to prevent human-bear encounters.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.