More information has been made available about the HVAC collapse at Gaylord Rockies Resort, which sent six people to the hospital on Saturday.
Crews from Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) were deployed to the resort at approximately 9:50 a.m., after receiving several 911 calls. Callers reported that the resort's HVAC system collapsed over the aquatics center.
According to a news release from AFR, there were approximately 50-100 guests inside of the aquatics center at the time of the collapse.
Officials reported that while crews were working, the threat of ongoing falling debris and mechanical systems was present.
"In total, six people were provided care by responders. Four of those patients had injuries that were not life-threatening, and two of the patients had injuries that were life-threatening. All six patients were transported to local hospitals," the release said.
No further details regarding the patients' conditions have been made public.
The following statement was made on behalf of the Aurora Mayor, City Council, and city staff in response to the collapse:
“Our hearts go out to all those who were injured today, to their families and to those traumatized by witnessing what occurred. We expect a thorough investigation, and our immediate focus is the well-being of those involved, and we thank our first responders for their quick response and care.”
