The headlines in Colorado are all about a wild windstorm set to sweep through the state on Wednesday, but wind isn't the only Wednesday weather worth talking about.
While the eastern half of the state will be seeing winds up to 100 miles per hour in densely populated areas (and even higher elsewhere), the western half of the state will get quite a bit of snow – at least relative to how dry the year has been thus far.
Peaks in southwest Colorado are likely to get hit the hardest, with small pockets in the San Juan Mountains predicted to get up to 24 inches of fresh powder (more if you really squint at snow forecast maps).
While most of the western half of the state will only be seeing around two to four inches, higher elevation areas may see more and the mountains outside of Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and Steamboat Springs will also see a foot or more of accumulation.
See the most likely scenario below:
Much like several other storms that have hit the state this year, this snow is expected to miss the Front Range and Eastern Plains pretty much entirely.
That being said, those in the central and eastern portions of the state should still be aware that there's a decent chance that a dangerous snow squall may pop up. Read more about that here.
