Driving in a Snow Storm File photo. Photo Credit: FatCamera (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: FatCamera (iStock).

 FatCamera

Don't be fooled by sunny morning skies on Colorado's Front Range – a snowstorm is set to hit Colorado on Wednesday night and it's likely that the winter weather will impact most Coloradans. Morning mountain snow is set to spread from the northwest region to the southeast throughout the afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall expected along the Front Range and in the Denver metro area from 5 PM to 9 PM.

The forecast for this round of snow has intensified since the last report, with the most likely snowfall scenario now showing up to eight inches of accumulation in Castle Rock and Boulder and up to six inches in Denver. This will impact the evening commute in the Denver metro area.

Up to a foot of snow is expected to land in the foothills west of the I-25 corridor between Boulder and Monument, with a similar snowfall projection for the area along the Continental Divide. Meanwhile, Colorado Springs is still expected to get just one to two inches.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Should a high-end snowfall scenario occur (10 percent chance), deeper totals will be more widespread, though maximum accumulation will still top out at about a foot. In this scenario, up to a foot of snow also falls in the San Juans north of Silverton and in southern Colorado's Sangre de Cristos and Wet Mountains.

See this higher-end snowfall scenario below:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Nearly the entire state has a 90-plus percent chance of seeing at least some snow through Thursday late morning, with the exception of the far eastern and western border.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Though dry conditions are expected to return through the weekend, another chance of snow arrives Monday through Tuesday of next week.

Those heading out on Colorado's roads tonight and into Thursday morning should be aware of the changing conditions and plan ahead accordingly. Pack these 16 items in your truck to help improve the safety of your winter travel and always check the forecast with the National Weather Service website prior to embarking on any adventure.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.