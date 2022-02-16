Don't be fooled by sunny morning skies on Colorado's Front Range – a snowstorm is set to hit Colorado on Wednesday night and it's likely that the winter weather will impact most Coloradans. Morning mountain snow is set to spread from the northwest region to the southeast throughout the afternoon, with the heaviest snowfall expected along the Front Range and in the Denver metro area from 5 PM to 9 PM.
The forecast for this round of snow has intensified since the last report, with the most likely snowfall scenario now showing up to eight inches of accumulation in Castle Rock and Boulder and up to six inches in Denver. This will impact the evening commute in the Denver metro area.
Up to a foot of snow is expected to land in the foothills west of the I-25 corridor between Boulder and Monument, with a similar snowfall projection for the area along the Continental Divide. Meanwhile, Colorado Springs is still expected to get just one to two inches.
Should a high-end snowfall scenario occur (10 percent chance), deeper totals will be more widespread, though maximum accumulation will still top out at about a foot. In this scenario, up to a foot of snow also falls in the San Juans north of Silverton and in southern Colorado's Sangre de Cristos and Wet Mountains.
See this higher-end snowfall scenario below:
Nearly the entire state has a 90-plus percent chance of seeing at least some snow through Thursday late morning, with the exception of the far eastern and western border.
Though dry conditions are expected to return through the weekend, another chance of snow arrives Monday through Tuesday of next week.
Those heading out on Colorado's roads tonight and into Thursday morning should be aware of the changing conditions and plan ahead accordingly. Pack these 16 items in your truck to help improve the safety of your winter travel and always check the forecast with the National Weather Service website prior to embarking on any adventure.
