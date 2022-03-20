After a sunny and mild introduction to spring 2022 in Colorado, more snow is expected to start falling Monday morning, according to weather maps from the National Weather Service (NWS).
"Snow develops tonight and continues through Monday. The highest snow amounts are expected over the southern Foothills and Palmer Divide," the service said in a tweet on Sunday.
The service has also issued a winter storm watch from Monday morning through late Monday night for the Wet Mountains, southern Sangre De Cristo mountains, Huerfano and Las Animas counties.
In these areas, the NWS is calling for up to 8 inches of snow, and wind gusts as high as 40 MPH.
"Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches," NWS said.
Snow and cold to return tonight through Monday #cowx pic.twitter.com/wQLFAo8VUH— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 20, 2022
"This will be a heavy wet snow which when combined with strong winds may cause damage to trees and potential power outages. Visibility may drop to below 1 mile at times due to heavy snow and blowing snow," the service said.
"Total accumulations should be under 10 inches for most mountains. Overall, this storm is far less impressive than our earlier expectations. Looking far out, our next chances for snow will be around March 29 and April 2," meteorologist for OpenSnow.com, Joel Gratz, said in a Sunday report.
To stay up-to-date with weather alerts visit the National Weather Service website.
