Big snow is sweeping through the western half of Colorado, with a large portion of the San Juan mountain region expected to get up to four feet of snow through Wednesday at 6 PM. If that's not impressive enough, a more localized area may get up to 72 inches during the same period.
With southwest Colorado likely to get hit the hardest, mapping from the National Weather Service shows that parts of the area around Pagosa Springs and Wolf Creek Pass may get snow in the 60-to-72-inch range.
Meanwhile, the central and northern mountain regions are also looking at totals in the range of two or more feet.
OpenSnow.com's forecast for winter weather in Colorado over the next few days also predicts multiple feet of snow. Wolf Creek leads the charge, with 50 inches expected over the next five days.
Find additional information on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.