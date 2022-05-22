More snow is on its way to parts of Colorado, after a mid-spring snowstorm blasted the state this weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, several mountain towns have a chance of seeing up to six additional inches of snow between Monday and Tuesday. However, most areas at lower elevations are projected to see an inch or less.
The map below shows the chances of at least 1 additional inch of snowfall across the state by Tuesday.
Snow is likely to accumulate in the mountains above 9000 feet between Sunday and Tuesday night, with up to four inches possible at Pikes Peak and the Sawatch and Mosquito mountain ranges, NWS reports.
According to the service there is around a 30 percent chance for six inches of snow to fall in Estes Park, Winter Park, and Fair play by Tuesday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible across the front range through Tuesday night, according to the service. Warm and dry conditions are expected to return to the state by Thursday.
Follow along with weather alerts from the National Weather Service here.
