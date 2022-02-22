"Plan on slippery road conditions," says the National Weather Service, as a widespread winter storm starts to ramp up in Colorado. After a first round of lighter snowfall, a second wave of tumultuous weather is expected to drop deeper totals around the state.
While the Monday night wave of snow didn't cause disruptions for most Coloradans, some spots did end up seeing notable totals. In the southwest, Molas Pass got 12 inches, Telluride got 11, and Ouray got 7.5.
Meanwhile, just across the northern border, in Wyoming, Jack Creek Campground reported 24 inches of fresh snow.
Not much snow landed on the Front Range, however. Most of the Denver metro area reported between one and two inches, with parts of the Colorado Springs area getting about an inch and a half.
A second, heavier wave of widespread snow is expected to start on Tuesday, stretching into Wednesday. While this storm is set to drop between 6 and 12 inches of snow on most mountain towns (up to 24 in Silverton!), it's also expected to dump up to 8 inches in Colorado Springs and about three to four inches along the I-25 corridor from the Springs to the Wyoming border. This could cause travel and commute concerns amid hazardous conditions, with dangerous conditions also expected in the mountains.
Deep totals will also be seen in the San Juans, where one to four feet of snow is expected. According to the National Weather Service, travel "will be dangerous if not impossible" in this part of the state at times.
See the expected snowfall totals for this second wave below. Keep in mind that this adds to totals measured on Monday morning.
Frigid temperatures are expected to accompany this winter weather, with strong winds expected to drop the wind chill far below zero. With the chill expected to hit -25 degrees in the Eastern Plains region, a 'wind chill advisory' has been issued.
Travel during this storm in the mountains is expected to be extremely hazardous due to near-whiteout conditions. This has resulted in the National Weather Service issuing 'winter storm warnings' and 'winter storm advisories' across much of the state's mountainous region.
Weather alerts and forecasts are subject to rapid change. Please check the National Weather Service website for the most up-to-date information. The Colorado Department of Transportation website is also a great resource for safe travel and for staying up-to-date on the road closures that will likely take place.
Travel will be dangerous and it will be cold. Getting stranded could mean a life-or-death scenario. Don't leave the house without these items in your trunk.
