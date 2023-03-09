Map: National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, more heavy snow is about to hit much of Colorado's mountainous region, with the Sawatch Range likely to get more than two feet.

Snow is forecasted to hit from Friday morning through Saturday night and it's expected to make travel difficult due to blowing snow and reduced visibility. This will likely impact weekend ski country travelers.

Totals could push toward 36 inches in the mountains southwest of Aspen. Peaks in the Silverton area, along with those in the Steamboat Springs area are looking at big totals, as well.

In terms of the Sawatch Range prediction, heaviest totals are expected on peaks northwest of Salida.

While snow will miss the Front Range and I-25 corridor, a rainy weekend may be ahead in this part of the state.

Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.

