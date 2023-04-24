According to the National Weather Service, multiple feet of snow are set to hit parts of Colorado to start the week.
Mapping shows that totals of up to 36 inches may land on some mountains between Monday morning and Wednesday night.
While both Denver and Colorado Springs are expected to get less than an inch of snow, mountains along the Front Range will be among those hit the hardest. In contrast with the forecast for the nearby city, Pikes Peak is looking at up to three feet of snow on the summit. A breakdown from Mountain-Forecast.com also shows similar snowfall numbers, noting that the heaviest snow will fall on Tuesday night. Further north, Longs Peak is also expected to get big totals, also seeing the heaviest snow later in the day on Tuesday.
While impacts for most Front Rangers will likely be minimal, those in Castle Rock and those commuting between Denver and Colorado Springs may encounter up to six inches of snow on roads.
Meanwhile, I-70 travel in the mountains is sure to be problematic. Winter Park may get up to 24 inches, Bailey might get 18, Vail and Fairplay might get 12, and Estes Park and Westcliffe could get up to eight.
A 'winter storm watch' has been posted for much of the Front Range, with a 'winter weather advisory' activated for the central mountain region.
Find updates and additional alerts on the National Weather Service website.
