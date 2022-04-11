A cold front is on track to bring powerful winds and up to 24 inches of snow to Colorado over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The approaching storm is expected to arrive on Monday at around 9 PM and likely to continue through Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: Winds close to 100 MPH are now set to hit Colorado. These winds are stronger than those mentioned in this report. Read more about these strong winds here.
While the highest totals are expected on peaks found to the southwest of Aspen, deep totals are expected across Colorado's central, northwestern, and southwestern mountain regions. The southern mountain region is unlikely to see much snow at all, as is the Front Range metro.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Rabbit Ears Pass, with the service calling for between 8 and 16 inches of snow to fall over the next three days. Travel conditions will be poor at times due to gusting winds as high as 55 MPH.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 511 or by going to www.cotrip.org," the NWS said.
An additional 'Winter Storm Warning' was issued for the Eastern Sawatch Mountains and the Eastern San Juan Mountains, according to the service. Up to a foot is expected, but a less-likely 'high-end' snowfall scenario could bring up to two feet of snow to some local areas, likely the highest peaks. Wind gusts up to 70 MPH are possible, NWS forecasts show.
"Travel could be very difficult due to extensive blowing snow. Very strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the service said.
A Winter Weather Advisory was also issued for Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks until Wednesday at 6 PM. NWS is calling for between 6 and 12 inches of snow to fall in these areas.
Find additional forecast and weather updates on the National Weather Service website.
