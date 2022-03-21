The National Weather Service is calling for widespread precipitation across Colorado through Tuesday. Though most will only see a couple inches of snow in the most likely scenario, towns hit the hardest may end up with double-digit accumulation.
The deepest snow totals are expected in the southern portion of the state, with the Pueblo branch of the National Weather Service calling for up to 18 inches of snow in this portion of the state in the most likely snowfall scenario. Up to 13 inches of snow could fall in the town of Rye, 10 in Trinidad, and nine in Walsenburg during the most likely scenario. There's also a one-in-10 chance of a high-end scenario that could mean more.
This weather will likely impact travel in this portion of the state and possibly in the Denver metro area, as well as along I-70 (see the full state forecast on the third map in this piece). It's also important to note that the Boulder branch of the NWS is warning about impacts in the area of Limon.
A high-end snowfall projection, also from the Pueblo branch of the NWS, shows that up to 24 inches of snow may fall in a small portion of southern Colorado, with deeper totals through this entire region.
As far as the Denver metro area goes, expect a little bit of snow, but probably not enough to cause major problems. The Castle Rock area will get some of the highest totals in this region. The stretch of I-70 between Denver and Silverthorne will get up to six inches of snow, though peaks in this central region could see between six and 12 inches in the most likely scenario, which can be seen on the map below.
Note: This map was published by the Boulder branch of the National Weather Service around the same time on Monday morning as the map published by the Pueblo branch. There are slight differences between the two.
See the statewide high-end scenario from the NWS Boulder branch below:
As this storm blows through, strong winds are expected. This could mean extremely limited visibility and frigid temps.
Proceed with caution on Colorado's roads and follow along with the changing forecast and weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
