Officials from the Lakewood Police Department are investigating an incident that resulted in up to 200 gallons of diesel fuel being spilled into Bear Creek on Monday.
Crews were alerted to an "active fuel spill" near the intersection of West Dartmouth Place and West Dartmouth Avenue at about 6:42 AM, according to officials.
"A hole had been drilled into the fuel tank of a semi parked in the area. Residents in the area reported a strong smell of diesel and fuel was spilling out of the tank," the police department said in a Facebook post.
The fuel reportedly spilled into drainage areas that lead into Bear Creek. According to the post, mitigation efforts are underway.
With diesel fuel costing about $5.45 a gallon in Colorado, that amounts to about $1,100 worth of fuel if the full estimate of 200 gallons was spilled. It is unclear how much fuel the alleged thief or thieves got away with, if any.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 303-980-7300 and reference Lakewood PD case LK22-021086.
Terrible that some are so selfish that they will cause over $1,000 of damage so they can get $50 worth of fuel.
