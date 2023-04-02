While some areas of Colorado are experiencing warm and dry conditions, a wintry blast of weather is about to strike in other parts of the state. A snow storm capable of dropping up to two feet of snow on some of Colorado's mountains is expected to hit early this week, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS).
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect on Sunday evening and last through Tuesday evening for the northern Park Range, including Rabbit Ears Pass, which is located just west of Steamboat Springs.
In this region, the service is calling for 12 to 24 inches of snow to fall and wind gusts up to 55 MPH. Difficult travel is expected, including blowing snow and low visibility.
NWS has also issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Flat Tops. The service has forecasted that 10 to 18 inches of snow will fall, with locally higher amounts possible. The warning is in place from 6:00 AM on Monday until midnight on Tuesday.
"Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken," the service said.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
