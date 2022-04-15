Think twice before lighting a fire in Colorado this year – it's likely burn bans will be very common throughout 2022 due to dangerous conditions. A major burn ban is going into effect at noon on Friday, April 15 in the Colorado Springs area, likely one of the first of many to be found statewide this spring.
The 'burn restriction order' is the result of drought conditions, dry fuel moisture levels, and an increase in grass fire occurrences in undeveloped areas.
The order bans the following types of fires, with serious penalties for those that break rules:
- Any fire, open or contained, in undeveloped wildland areas, brushy areas, and grassy areas
- Recreational fires, such as a campfire
- Bonfires
- Open or prescribed burns
- Outdoor smoking in all city parks and open spaces
- Small internal combustion engines operated without a properly installed, maintained, and functioning spark arrestor
- Recreational fireworks, which are prohibited at all times
- Trash and rubbish burning, which is prohibited at all times
Violating this ban can result in up to 189 days in jail and up to a $2,500 fine. That being said, if an illegal fire were to cause problems, penalties would likely be much greater.
Some types of fires are still allowed within the City of Colorado Springs, including the following:
- Pyrotechnic or commercial activities, only when approved and permitted by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
- Hot work activities, such as welding, only when permitted by the Colorado Springs Fire Department
- Outdoor smoking when in a designated smoking area and when not in a city-owned park or open space
- Model rockets, if permitted by CSFD
- Outdoor fireplaces and outdoor appliances in strict situations and in developed areas only. A minimum of 15 feet of clearance must be maintained between the fireplace or device and all combustible materials, such as a tree, home, or fence. Only wood, pellets, charcoal, liquid propane, or natural gas can be used, with wood, pellets, and charcoal also requiring the use of a spark arrestor. The fire must also be accompanied by an adult with a means of complete extinguishment
- Cooking devices for outdoor use, following similar strict requirements of outdoor fireplaces and outdoor appliances.
This burn restriction order is in effect until rescinded.
An article from the Gazette states that a burn restriction had been previously active in the city from September 2021 until February 25.
The same Gazette article also includes the following detail about recent precipitation in Colorado Springs:
"According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs has had a drier year than most, recording only 1.53 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1. The normal average is 1.89 inches. In terms of snowfall, the area has seen 23.1 inches since July 1 of last year, compared to the normal amount of 29 inches."
See a full breakdown of what is allowed and what isn't here. This order is subject to change – find the most up-to-date information about burn restrictions in Colorado Springs here.
A number of other fire bans and restrictions have started to pop up around the state, including one in Pueblo County, where stage one restrictions have been implemented.
With more than 90 percent of the state experiencing drought, it's likely that fire bans will be common throughout the upcoming months. Following these fire bans is crucial for safety and protection of the outdoor space.
