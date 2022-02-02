Driving in a Snow Storm File photo. Photo Credit: FatCamera (iStock).

After a big round of snow dropped more than 20 inches along some parts of the Front Range, more snow is on the way.

Denver and Colorado Springs residents should expect another two to three inches of snow throughout the day on Wednesday, with similar totals possible along much of the I-25 corridor.

Forecast mapping shows that higher totals may land west of Walsenburg, where up to 18 additional inches of snow may fall.

Travel impacts are expected to continue.

See the map below for additional detail:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Weather alerts and forecasts are subject to rapid change. Please check the National Weather Service website for the most up-to-date information. The Colorado Department of Transportation website is also a great resource for safe travel and for staying up-to-date on the road closures that will likely take place.

Travel will be dangerous and it will be cold. Getting stranded could mean a life-or-death scenario. Don't leave the house without these items in your trunk.

