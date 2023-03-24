More snow is set to hit Colorado this weekend and while it won't bring the massive totals seen in recent days, accumulation will be significant in some regions.
According to the National Weather Service, mountains in the Steamboat Springs area should be hit the hardest, accumulating about 18 inches of fresh snow through Monday morning.
Meanwhile, mountains in the Aspen area and in the San Juans may get up to a foot.
With six to eight inches expected in Vail, expect a potential for travel snags on I-70.
As far as timing goes, Friday night and Sunday night are expected to be when two separate waves of snow roll through.
OpenSnow.com puts Steamboat Resort as the top spot for accumulation, with 13 inches expected over the next five days. Find their full report here.
Excellent! Marvelous! More please.
