According to the National Weather Service, winter weather conditions are expected in Colorado throughout the day on Tuesday into Thursday, with two large portions of the state likely to get quite a bit more snow.
Mapping shows that the state's northern mountains and northeast plains will keep seeing accumulation, likely to the tune of a foot or more. Mountains in the area of Steamboat Springs may see up to 18 inches, while those east of Walden could see totals in that range, as well. The central mountains, including those around Vail, Aspen, and Winter Park, could get about a foot.
Meanwhile, a blizzard taking place in the eastern part of the state is set to continue. The area around Akron, in northeast Colorado, is looking like it will get about eight to 12 inches, with much of the greater northeast region set to expect between six and eight inches. This will greatly impact travel, as winds blowing snow will limit visibility and create whiteout conditions. Many roads have been closed in this area already, with closures likely to continue or return if lifted.
The I-25 corridor is mostly getting skipped during this wave of weather, with cold temperatures and light snow possible, but totals expected to stay less than an inch in most spots.
The weather hitting Colorado is part of a much larger winter weather event that's hitting several states to the north and northeast.
See the most likely snowfall scenario for Colorado on the map below:
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
