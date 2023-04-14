Days after record-breaking warm temperatures were reached around Colorado, a typical springtime storm cycle is set to bring up to 18 inches of snow to parts of the state.
According to the National Weather Service, wintery weather that's set to blast the state Friday through Saturday evening will strike the hardest in the Winter Park area, with the town of Winter Park expected to get up to a foot of snow and surrounding peaks forecasted to get a foot-and-a-half. Meanwhile, snow totals of up to a foot are expected in the Telluride area, along Wolf Creek Pass, around Aspen, north of Vail, and on peaks east of Steamboat Springs.
During the same period, most of the Front Range metro area will probably see a few flakes, but should see little-to-no impact – though Pikes Peak could also get about a foot given its higher elevation.
Winter weather advisories have been posted for much of Colorado's mountain region, as well as in the Front Range foothills west of the Denver metro.
This storm comes as snowmelt starts to trickle down the slopes of Colorado's high country amid warming temperatures, leading to snow slides and dangerous flash flooding.
As of April 14, Colorado's snowpack has started a steep decline, with the snowpack dropping to 131 percent of the to-date median down from about 140 percent days ago. With more warm temps and dry days ahead for much of April, the snowpack may rise slightly with this storm, but probably not in a significant way.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.