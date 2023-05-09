According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow may land on some Colorado peaks between Wednesday morning and Friday morning. While the snow will be mostly restricted to the mountains, those in lower elevation areas should prepare to get plenty of precipitation.
Snow forecast mapping from the National Weather Service shows the highest snowfall amounts are expected to land southwest of Vail, north of Glenwood Springs, northwest of Steamboat Springs, and in the Rocky Mountain National Park area. Deepest totals are expected in high elevation areas, with a pretty sharp drop-off in expected accumulation in lower mountain valleys.
See the National Weather Service forecasting map below:
Elsewhere, much of the state is expected to experience thunderstorms, large hail, and the potential for tornados, with the Eastern Plains region especially at risk. Storms are expected to move into the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains this afternoon and evening, continuing on-and-off through the weekend.
There will be a tornado risk and the risk of large hail for some parts of the state, particularly the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains.
Find weather updates specific to your county here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.