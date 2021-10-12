Forecasting maps from the National Weather Service now show up to 18 inches of snow landing in some parts of Colorado, particularly high elevation areas northeast of Steamboat Springs and north of Pagosa Springs. Both the expected forecast map and the high-end forecast map show more snow than was expected during the Monday forecast, with a wider area projected to get accumulation in the 12 to 18-inch range between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The 'expected snowfall' map below depicts the most likely scenario. While the heaviest snow will likely fall in the state's northern and southwestern mountains, parts of the central mountain region may also get snow in the range of four to twelve inches. The town of Steamboat Springs may see up to six inches and Silverton may see up to five. Aspen, Vail, and Glenwood Springs will also likely see a few inches of accumulation.
The 'high-end amount' forecast shows a more widespread area getting snow in the eight to twelve-inch range, also with larger pockets where snow may accumulate in the 12 to 18-inch range. Perhaps more importantly, this mapping also shows snowfall in the range of three-plus inches in a very widespread area over the central mountains. This could have serious impacts on mountain travel depending on how bad things get.
If a storm similar to the one depicted in the low-end forecast hits, there will still be snow accumulating, according to the National Weather Service. The 'low-end amount' forecast calls for a few inches over much of the central mountains, with six to twelve inches in the mountain ranges northwest of Steamboat and north of Pagosa Springs.
The snow report from OpenSnow.com also calls for big accumulation. Joel Gratz calls for 10-plus inches on the heavier hit mountains in the north and southwest. A second round of snow is expected later this week, with Gratz expecting 20 inches on Buffalo Pass over the next five days and 18 inches at Steamboat. See his full report here.
On the Front Range and Eastern Plains regions, strong winds are expected, possibly gusting to 75 miles per hour after midnight.
All weather statements are subject to change. This is Colorado, after all. Stay up-to-date with weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
