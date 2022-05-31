More precipitation is anticipated in Colorado to start the week, expected to land as snow along the mountains of the Northern Front Range.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday night, up to 18 inches of snow is expected to land along the Continental Divide, in the mountains west of Boulder and in the area of I-70. In a high-end forecast scenario, totals would still top out at about 18 inches, but deeper snow would be much more widespread in the aforementioned region.
See a map of the expected snowfall below:
While the more highly populated portion of the Front Range is expected to be too warm for snow, it's likely this area will see some rain. Meanwhile, the Western Slope should be relatively dry during this period.
Spring storms like this are typical in Colorado and can have impacts on outdoor recreation. Those entering the high country should expect to encounter potential winter conditions, making extra layers crucial. This also means that avalanche risk can still be a hazard. This was seen over the past weekend, when a fatal avalanche took place in Rocky Mountain National Park. Springtime freezing and warming can also contribute to an uptick in rockslides.
Prior to entering the backcountry, always check the forecast. The National Weather Service website is a great place to find a forecast and weather alerts. It's also important to check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website prior to entering the backcountry when snowy conditions may exist.
