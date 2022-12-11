Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
NWS mapping shows that the storm will be fairly widespread, with the highest totals expected in the mountains near Steamboat Springs. Below find NWS's "expected snowfall" map:
A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the northcentral and northwest regions of the state beginning on Monday at 1 PM. Towns like Aspen, Steamboat Springs, Georgetown, and Fairplay are expected to be impacted.
"Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches, with up to 18 inches in portions of the northern mountains including the Park, northern Gore, and Medicine Bow Ranges, and portions of Rocky Mountain National Park," the service reported.
These areas will also likely see wind gusts up to 60 MPH on Monday, with blizzard or near blizzard conditions possible. The advisory expires at 5 PM on Wednesday.
A winter storm watch was also issued for the northeast corner of the state, the impacted areas are shaded in blue on the map below.
In these regions up to 10 inches of snow and 60 MPH wind gusts are expected.
"Visibility may be near zero at times due to snow and blowing snow, resulting in whiteout conditions. Travel may be treacherous and road closures will be possible," the service said.
Stay up-to-date with the forecast and alerts on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.