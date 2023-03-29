Don't be fooled by warm and dry conditions found around much of Colorado on Wednesday – another large wave of snow is hours away.
According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 more inches of snow may fall on some Colorado peaks through Saturday morning, including those east of Steamboat Springs and those in the area of Glenwood Springs and Aspen. The San Juans could also get double-digit totals in some areas.
While totals will be deep on higher peaks, lower elevation mountain valleys should expect snow in the three-inch range, for the most part.
Much of the Front Range should be skipped, but the Denver metro could see some flurries. Accumulation above an inch is not expected.
In the mountains, snow should start falling Thursday afternoon, continuing into Friday. That being said, it looks like a warm and dry Saturday and Sunday is ahead for much of the state.
According to OpenSnow.com, Steamboat Resort is expected to benefit the most from this storm, looking get 16 inches of snow over the next five days. Find their full report here.
Another round of snow may hit from April 5 to 8, according to a report from the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, much of the Eastern Plains region and southeast Colorado will be impacted by dangerous fire conditions, at least through Thursday night, thanks to low relative humidity and gusty winds.
Follow along with alerts related to this incoming weather on the National Weather Service website.
