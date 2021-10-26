The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is warning backcountry recreators of possible risk as a storm rolls through the state, set to keep dumping into Wednesday. According to the service, up to 15 inches of snow might fall in the area of the San Juan mountains, the Grand Mesa, the Elk and West Elk mountains, the Flat Top mountains, and the Park range. Parts of the Sawatch Range and the Ten Mile Range may get up to 12 inches of snow.
OpenSnow.com is also calling for big snowfall in their Tuesday snow report, as well as winds in the range of 40 to 80 miles per hour in some high elevation areas. According to meteorologist Joel Gratz, there's going to be a big temperature swing and periods of "intense snow" as the widespread wintery storm moves across all of Colorado's mountains. Several resorts are expected to get more than a foot of snow, including Steamboat and Telluride (see a full breakdown here).
According to the National Weather Service, expected snowfall on southwest and northern mountains will most likely peak at about 12 inches, with widespread lower totals in the central part of the state.
The service also publishes their high-end predictions, which does show a chance of snowfall in the 12-to-18-inch range in some limited areas, with much more widespread snow and more snow landing in Colorado's mountain towns – not so restricted to higher elevations.
The high-end prediction shows a much larger area with a snow potential of up to a foot, with up to 18 inches possible in the Silverton area. It also notes that six inches of snow could fall in the towns of Steamboat Springs and Vail.
See this high-end forecast map below:
Despite big mountain snow, limited snow is expected in the Front Range cities and in the area of Grand Junction.
All weather statements are subject to change. Find updates on the National Weather Service website.
