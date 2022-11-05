As 90 MPH wind gusts are expected to rage along the Front Range Foothills and Mountains on Saturday, the National Weather Service is calling for up to a foot of snow to fall on Colorado's northern mountains.
Storms capable of dropping between 6 and 12 inches of snow and producing 45 MPH wind gusts between the northern mountains and stretching down the Divide to Vail Pass, are expected to begin on Saturday evening.
A 'winter weather advisory' has been issued in these areas from 6 PM on Saturday until 5 PM on Sunday.
"Travel could be very difficult due to icy and snow packed roads and significantly reduced visibility in areas of snow and blowing snow. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter," the service said.
Find additional forecast updates on the National Weather Service website.
