With snow already hitting Colorado, resulting in dangerous conditions on some roads, more snow is on the way.
According to the National Weather Service, up to eight inches of snow may fall in some parts of the state, though widespread totals will likely be much lower. However, should the NWS high-end forecast scenario occur, snowfall will reach a much larger portion of the state, with up to 12 inches of snow landing in the northern mountains through Thursday at 5 PM.
Here's a look at the most likely scenario, with the high end forecast featured below that:
And here's a look at the high-end forecast. Note how this forecast shows not only higher totals in the mountains, but also accumulation over a wider area.
It's also worth noting that both scenarios do not show any snow for Denver, which may set a record this year with the latest 'first snow' ever.
Forecasters at OpenSnow.com predict that snow will continue through Wednesday, with light showers tomorrow morning ramping up into heavier snow on Thursday night. A powder day is predicted at some resorts on Friday morning. See their full report here.
All winter weather predictions are subject to change. Be prepared to encounter dangerous conditions on roads by packing the trunk with extra layers, water, and food, along with other items.
