Another round of widespread snow is expected to hit Colorado, with some parts of the state likely to see a foot of accumulation by Saturday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, Friday morning will bring snow showers to the Central Mountains, with snowfall picking up in the Southern Mountains and Eastern Plains by Friday afternoon.
This round of snow will hit a bit different than recent storms that have favored the northwest corner of the state and Central Mountains, instead dropping the deepest totals on southern peaks. Parts of the Sangre de Cristos and the Wet Mountains (the ranges that flank Westcliffe) are expected to see the highest totals, particularly at higher points of elevation. The mountains to the east and west of Salida may also see accumulation in the range of six to twelve inches.
Those along Colorado's heavily populated I-25 corridor will see minor impacts, with Colorado Springs, Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins all expected to get less than an inch of snow. Those in the Castle Rock area could see slightly more – in the range of one to two inches.
See a full map of the forecasted snowfall through Saturday morning below:
Precipitation hitting the southern portion of the state will be great for snowpack, with this area currently lagging behind the 20-year to-date median. The southeastern Arkansas river basin is currently at 89 percent of the to-date median snowpack, while the Upper Rio Grande river basin, in southern Colorado, is at 88 percent. Statewide, Colorado is at 114 percent of the to-date median.
The next chance of snow in Colorado will likely be at the end of the month.
Those traveling areas impacted by this storm could encounter slick conditions. Proceed with caution.
