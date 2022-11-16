With snow on the way, the National Weather Service has issued a number of 'winter weather advisories' pertaining to Northern Colorado.
According to the Service, from Thursday to Friday, up to 12 inches of snow will be falling in some parts of the state.
The winter weather advisories that have been issued can be found on the map below. For specifics on locations, visit the National Weather Service website, which is updated as conditions change.
The National Weather Service expects this weather to impact travel, particularly on the Northern Front Range. Thursday evening and Friday commutes are likely to be the most problematic times of travel.
Find additional info here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.