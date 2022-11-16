Blizzard on the road. Photo Credit: MarianVejcik (iStock).

Photo Credit: MarianVejcik (iStock).

 MarianVejcik

With snow on the way, the National Weather Service has issued a number of 'winter weather advisories' pertaining to Northern Colorado.

According to the Service, from Thursday to Friday, up to 12 inches of snow will be falling in some parts of the state.

Map: National Weather Service.

Map: National Weather Service.

The winter weather advisories that have been issued can be found on the map below. For specifics on locations, visit the National Weather Service website, which is updated as conditions change.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service expects this weather to impact travel, particularly on the Northern Front Range. Thursday evening and Friday commutes are likely to be the most problematic times of travel.

Find additional info here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.