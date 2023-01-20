Denver Colorado Skyline - Stock Image - Stock Image Photo Credit: Sepidehmaleki (iStock).

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way.

According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.

Strong winds will also hit, likely up to 40 miles per hour. Slick roads and poor visibility may make travel difficult.

See the initial snowfall forecast that has been released below. Note that expected totals may be subject to major changes, per the National Weather Service, as this storm is still several days out. A statewide map will be released in upcoming days.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Find updates to the forecast on the National Weather Service website.

