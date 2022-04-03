According to the National Weather Service, up to a foot of snow could fall in the mountains in Colorado tonight through Monday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Northern Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains until 9 AM, the NWS said.
"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute," the advisory said.
The service is also calling for a cold front that will bring bands of heavy rain from La Garita Mountains to Pueblo County throughout the day on Sunday. Intermittent rain showers are expected along the Palmer Divide, as well.
The maps below show the effected areas:
Looking ahead, another cold front is expected to pass through the state on Wednesday before mild weather returns.
Follow the National Weather Service online for additional updates.
