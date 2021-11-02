Images of various mountain passes around the state on Tuesday morning. Clockwise, the images are of Berthoud Pass, Cameron Pass, Loveland Pass, and Rabbit Ears Pass. Image Credit: National Weather Service via Twitter.

Widespread snow is hitting Colorado's mountainous region and parts of the Front Range, with travel impacts expected.

According to the National Weather Service, five to 10 additional inches of snow expected to fall on Tuesday will likely cause roads to get slick throughout the day and into the night in impacted areas.

Most of the issues are expected to take place in the mountainous region of the state, though mixed rain and snow along the I-25 corridor could cause issues on the Front Range.

See the National Weather Service's snow prediction map below:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Sunny skies are expected to return on Wednesday with drier and warmer weather expected on Thursday and into the weekend.

