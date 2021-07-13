In this image provided by the City of Burnsville, Minn., a large goldfish caught in Keller Lake during a water quality survey is held, Friday, July 2, 2021. Officials in Minnesota say they're finding more giant goldfish in waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop illegally dumping their unwanted fish into ponds and lakes. The goldfish, which can grow to the size of a football, compete with native species for food and increase algae in lakes. (City of Burnsville via AP)