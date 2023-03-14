An unusual pink color was spotted in the treated water headed for Clear Creek in Idaho Springs on Monday during a routine water sampling by the city's Water Resource Reclamation Facility.
According to a news release from Idaho Springs, the observation was immediately reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's (CDPHE) 24-hour spill hotline.
"The source of the pink coloring is unknown. Internal samples at the Facility were analyzed, and no abnormal results were found. Samples were also taken and sent to an outside laboratory," the release said.
Notifications have also been sent to all downstream users to make them aware of the situation.
CDPHE and officials from the city have launched an investigation into the cause of the pink color. At this time, no "adverse biological impacts" have been recorded.
