This year, the 'Unsilent Night' musical march will take place in 35 cities throughout the US, including one stop in Colorado.
On December 13, Colorado Springs will host the event where the public is invited to participate in composer Phil Kline's four-part symphony march.
Each person that participates will chose from four tracks of the 'Unsilent Night' song to be played on their personal devices.
"The magic begins when the crowd hits PLAY at the same time, collectively launching individual streams of shimmering electronic bell-tones into the dark night, as the players set off joyously on foot," organizers said in news release.
The event is free to the public and will start at 5:30 PM at Colorado Springs' Bancroft Park.
"Participants are requested to download the app or the music and bring portable speakers," the release said.
Learn more about this event here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Is there
Could you provide the link for participants to download?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.