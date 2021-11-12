The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that they would be enforcing a $23,000 fine for the passenger who verbally abused and struck an American Airlines flight attendant earlier this year on an Aspen-bound flight.
The incident occurred in March on a flight traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas to Aspen, Colorado, the administration reported in a news release.
Apparently, the passenger 'verbally abused' the flight attendants after finding that her seat did not recline, the release said.
It was reported that multiple passengers offered the passenger their seats, but she declined and continued her rant.
Eventually, the passenger was re-seated but continued to abuse the attendants. At one point, she struck one of the flight attendants on the arm.
She also refused to comply with the plane's mask policy, the release said.
This is one unfortunate example of a growing trend of disorderly passengers on flights across the country. In fact, this year the FAA has received around 3,889 reports of 'unruly behavior' by passengers, with more than 100 involving physical assault.
The sum of fines for passenger misconduct from the FAA this year alone have surpassed $1 million.
(4) comments
I kind of agree with previous comment, except put them on the "no fl;y list" immediately for at least ten years and the fine should be closer to $50,000.
These people are jeopardizing safety of passengers and crew
I agree with jim remley. I say "no mask = no-fly list" and first strike, you're out.
So why is it that the FAA is the beneficiary of these fines and not the flight attendant(s) who are on the receiving end of the abusive/unruly passengers' behavior?
It should be a mandatory fine for unruly behavior by anyone on any flight. $5000 for first offense, put on no-fly list for any offense after.
