A man was injured on Wednesday while scrambling on the Second Flatiron in Boulder's Chautauqua Park, prompting a three-hour rescue effort.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a report just before 6:00 PM Wednesday of an 18-year-old male from Lafayette who had fallen 15 feet to the ground while scrambling with two others on the Second Flatiron.
The man's fall was slowed by one of the friends behind him and a tree, according to rescuers.
Rescuers arrived on the scene and immediately stabilized the injured scrambler. He was then packaged into a stretcher and carried to an ambulance that transported him to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Scrambling is a mix between hiking and rock climbing done without a rope or any technical gear. While scrambling is typically done on lower grade terrain compared to rock climbing, it does carry risk, especially on committing, exposed routes.
Thanks goes out to the responding agencies, including Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Boulder County Parks and Open Space, and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.
Editor’s Note: Help fund search and rescue missions across the state of Colorado by purchasing a CORSAR card at ihelpsearch.org. This is not an insurance card. By purchasing a card, you are helping reimburse teams for costs incurred in providing help to lost and injured hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, hunters, ATV riders, skiers, snowboarders, and more.
