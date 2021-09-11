According to Denver 7, a former lifeguard sprung into action at Indian Hot Springs in Colorado in attempt to save a woman's life. The woman was pulled out of the pool and was unresponsive, with employees on the scene reportedly untrained in water rescue.
The report says that the former lifeguard is now calling for action to prevent something similar from happening in the future. In this case, the woman pulled from the pool was reportedly unresponsive and there is not report of lifesaving efforts being effective. She was ultimately transported to a hospital and her condition was not released.
Indian Hot Springs is located in Idaho Springs.
This is one example that shows how water safety is important, even when at something seemingly tame like a hot spring resort. Be aware of visitors that may be showing signs of distress. Dehydration and altitude sickness can cause problems in the heat of the hot spring, especially when alcohol is involved. Drink plenty of water while using hot springs and give yourself breaks from the heat.
