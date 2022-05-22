A backcountry skier was rescued on Saturday after sustaining serious injuries in a fall at the Cathedral Lake Trail near Aspen, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
The Cathedral Lake Trail is a 5.6 mile trail that leads to Cathedral Lake. According to AllTrails.com, the route is considered challenging and takes roughly three hours to complete on foot.
"On May 21st, 2022 at approximately 12:21 pm, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injured skier approximately 2 miles up the Cathedral Lake Trail. It was reported that the skier fell and sustained serious injuries," a release from the sheriff's office said.
A hiker witnessed the accident and contacted emergency services. Crews from the sheriff's office, Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA), and a High-Altitude Aviation Training Site helicopter (HAATS) were deployed to the scene.
Teams located the skier at around 1:38 PM, but they were unresponsive, officials reported.
The injured skier was hoisted up by helicopter at around 3 PM. From there, they were taken to Aspen Pitkin County Airport, where an ambulance transported them to a nearby hospital.
No further information regarding the skier's condition was released.
"Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind people that in-between season conditions are variable and backcountry users need to be aware of seasonal transitions," the release said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.